Another Hot & Toasty Day, Storm Chances Arrive Early This Afternoon

What’s a good hint that we’re in for another hot and humid day across the region? Temperatures and dew points at 5 AM this morning were in the upper 60s-low 70s. I repeat, upper 60s-low 70s. Meteorologists like to call that “air you can wear”. But I just describe it in one word, Yuck! Today is going to be a continuation of what the Stateline endured over the weekend, but it going to feel a bit more humid.

Highs for both Saturday and Sunday climbed into the upper 80s, leading to our 20th and 21st above average day during the month of June. This afternoon, high temperatures are expected climb back into the upper 80s. And when dew point temperatures near 70° are factored into the forecast, the heat index could make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

That is why it is important to practice heat safety, especially if you’re someone who spends plenty of time outdoors. The heat can really take a toll on your body, so you definitely want to take it easy by limiting strenuous outdoor activity. Make sure to take frequent breaks in an area that has air conditioning. If air conditions is not available, find a place with plenty of shade and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Remember these tips, especially with the heat and humidity on the rise into the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Although skies will be partly sunny throughout the day, this summer-like heat and humidity will help develop a batch of showers and storms by the early afternoon hours. Today’s chances do come with a low-end severe risk, as the Storm Prediction Center left a majority of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern with thunderstorm that meets severe criteria. Due to the fact that these storms are going to be short-lived, they will be quick to develop to rise and quick to collapse. Once they collapse, the resulting force could lead to a few gusty winds.

Not only are these showers and storms going to be short-lived, but also they will be slow-movers. Similar to Saturday’s set-up, winds aloft during the 2nd half of our Monday are going to be very weak. When you have weak wind shear ,or change of wind speed with height, storms won’t have a sense of direction and will just sit there. That’s a possibility with the activity we’ll see today, especially with how much atmospheric moisture is available. Any activity should come to an end right around or just after sunset, giving way to partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours.