It has been a hot and dry stretch across the Stateline this week, but the dry stretch goes back further than just the last week. The Rockford airport only received 2 inches of rain in the entire month of May. This was about half of what we normally see in the month, and it was the driest May since 2012. The last time we saw more than a tenth of an inch of rain was May 19th, two weeks ago! Some spots saw a good, soaking rainfall Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. But these totals were very hit-and-miss, with Rockford only picking up 0.06″ of rain over the last three days.

The lack of rain and above normal temperatures has led to development of drought conditions across the area. Most of the Stateline is now under abnormally dry conditions, with parts of Southeastern McHenry County under Moderate Drought conditions. If the lack of rain continues, these drought conditions will likely expand a bit more by next week.

The skies cleared very quickly after the rain moved out earlier this evening, and those clear skies will allow temperatures to fall back into the low 60s.

Tomorrow is another hot day in the Stateline, with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s for most once again. Humidity will be a touch lower for many, which leads to a slightly lower coverage in rain showers tomorrow compared to each of the last few days.

A few spotty showers are possible Saturday afternoon, mainly West of I-39, similar to the last few days. These would give some areas a soaking rainfall once again, while most remain dry.

The overall dry pattern persists into the second week of June as well. The Climate Prediction Center is favoring below normal precipitation between the 8th-12th of June.

Meanwhile, the temperature pattern will flip a little bit for the middle portion of June. The Climate Prediction Center is favoring below normal temperatures between the 12th and 16th. Normal highs for that time of year are closer to the low 80s, as opposed to the low 90s we have seen lately.

In the short-term, the hot and dry pattern continues outside of a small chance for rain Monday along a cold front. Highs reach the 90s again tomorrow, with upper 80s still likely Sunday and Monday. Monday’s cold front brings us much closer to normal to end the week.