Another Humid Afternoon Monday – Thunderstorms Possible Once Again

Temperatures Monday will warm back into the upper 80s with the heat index pushing the mid 90s in many locations during the afternoon. The warmth comes ahead of a weak cold front that’ll move through during the afternoon and early evening, bringing with it the chance for a few storms.

Skies have cleared following isolated storms Sunday evening and will likely remain partially clear through the night. Temperatures in the mid and upper 70s won’t drop much through Monday morning, remaining in the mid 70s. The cold front is currently situated across the Upper Midwest and will be the focus for thunderstorm development later Sunday evening. If storms develop along the front Sunday night, it’ll increase the chance for isolated storms across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois during the morning Monday. If, however, storms fail to develop upstream it’ll likely mean most of our morning will be dry. The development of storms Monday morning will play a factor in what exactly happens during the afternoon Monday.

The big question for when the cold front comes through is whether or not it’ll be enough to generate storms, and if the atmosphere can recover after any morning storms (should they actually develop). If storms do in fact develop during the afternoon, they’d likely move through between 2pm and 8pm. A marginal risk for strong/severe storms does exist across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin with wind be the primary threat. Heavy downpours would also occur with any of the storms, producing between half an inch to an inch of rain. That rainfall, however, may be more isolated and localized rather than widespread. High pressure will then move in late Monday night keeping us mostly dry Tuesday and Wednesday.