Temperatures will make it into the upper 60s/lower 70s Tuesday afternoon. Early Tuesday afternoon temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s, so we are warming up nicely, more than what we saw on Monday.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be in place, meaning our temperatures will be a little bit warmer, near normal in the mid 40s Tuesday night. Tomorrow we will see more cloud cover than sunshine but we will still see temperatures warm into the lower 70s for most.

Winds will stay between 5-10mph the remainder of Tuesday before calming down overnight. Wednesday winds should stay between 5-10mph. Towards the end of the week winds are going to pick up.

Wednesday temperatures will still be in the lower 70s for one more day before afternoon temperatures drop off. Thursday we will only be in the lower to mid 60s and that will be earlier in the day than when we normally reach out high for the day in the afternoon, then Friday we will be all the way down into the lower 50s for afternoon highs, well below average. The normal high for this time of year is 68 degrees.

The temperatures outlook for October 9th through the 13th trends with a near normal pattern. This is fairly similar to the outlook for October 11th through the 17th. Keep in mind our average high continues to go down though.

We will continue with the dry pattern for the remainder of Tuesday. A few very stray showers are possible Wednesday but the better chances of rain will fall to our west with the cold front approaching and pass south increasing showers for places outside of the Stateline. The second cold front that will knock our temperatures down significantly, could bring us some rain on Thursday.