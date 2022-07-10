Another picture perfect day is expected to take place across the Stateline Sunday. It’s a cool start with temperatures down to the mid 50s in most places at 5am Sunday morning. Overall, conditions will play out similar to yesterday just slightly warmer. Daytime highs will be in the mid 80s with more sunshine in store for the area. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s, but much warmer than the start of Sunday morning.

We are not tracking a decent chance of rain in the forecast this weekend. An isolated shower with a few clouds increasing Sunday late afternoon cannot be ruled out, better chances are just northeast of the Stateline. Overall, most places will not see any rain.

The next chance of rain will come Monday. During the morning hours a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out from a dying system out west of us. Then when we get to the evening hours, any rain/storm that develop, will be ahead of a cold front that will drop our temperatures the following day. Hopefully everyone has the chance to get outside and enjoy the second half of the weekend today. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded south areas (DeKalb, Lee, parts of Whiteside and Ogle Counties) in the Stateline to a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) and the remainder of the area is under a marginal risk of severe storms Monday. Winds look to be our biggest threat, but overall threats do remain on the lower end.

Our change in flow will warm us up Sunday and into Monday. Winds will be out of the southerly direction between 5-15mph Sunday with gusts approaching 25mph at times. Overnight Sunday and into Monday, winds will stay strong.

To start the work week off, temperatures will come up Monday into the upper 80s. Then a cold front will knock our temperatures down Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, where temperatures drop back into the lower 80s which is actually below normal.