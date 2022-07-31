Similar to yesterday, there are a few areas of patchy fog so be careful driving. Calm winds and high humidity levels are once again in place early Sunday morning.

The start of the day today is a little bit warmer than the last few days with temperatures in the lower 60s in most areas early Sunday morning. However, from here on out, we are going to see much warmer daytime highs and overnight lows. Temperatures will no longer be falling to cool and comfortable levels in the 50s.

The Lee County fair is still going on and more fairs are going to be taking place over the next few weeks. Be sure to head out Sunday before we start to see an increase in those temperatures.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out Sunday afternoon but only a trace amount is possible with most areas staying dry. The next chance of rain would be Sunday night into Monday morning but most of the rain will fall to our north. Then Monday night into Tuesday morning a few showers and storms could develop west of the area and move in, but the best possibility for rain and severe weather will fall to our south where the Storm Prediction Center is targeting areas such as Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis.

Daytime highs will be slightly warmer Sunday than the start of our weekend only by a degree or two, we’ll still be in the lower 80s right at normal. Overnight lows will also be noticeably warmer than the last several nights, expect temperatures to stay near that 70 degree mark.

Winds Sunday afternoon and evening will be between 5-10mph with gusts between 15-20mph in most areas, but gusts up to 25mph are likely in a few spots later today. It will stay breezy through Monday.

Monday and Tuesday temperatures will be close to that 90 degree mark. The heat that has been building out west and southwest of the area will dip into the area making it feel very hot out there. Actual air temperatures will be back into the mid 90s Wednesday, and with heat index values it will feel even hotter.