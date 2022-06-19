Another picture perfect day for Father’s Day and Juneteenth on this Sunday. Despite a cooler start to the day, temperatures will warm up quickly and we will be in the 60s by 9am and then into the lower to mid 80s by the afternoon. Temperatures overnight Sunday will hold up better than they did the last few nights.

Winds will be a little bit more of a factor for Father’s Day than the start of the weekend. Overall, not that bad with gusts up to 15-20mph.

The dry pattern continues as we are not tracking any great chance of widespread rain for the next few days. The next better chance will come along next week with a cold front. If you do not like the heat, be sure to enjoy the rest of the weekend as the hot weather returns Monday.

Temperatures will be back into the 90s to start the work week off. There will be a frontal passage which will drop temperatures slightly midweek, but we will still hold on to the above average pattern. Behind that cold front, temperature rebound quickly yet again.