Another Round of Late-Day Showers Welcome in Meteorological Autumn

Well, it’s now freshly printed in the record books. Although we saw some much needed rain make it’s way in during the afternoon and evening, it only amounted to 0.05″ at the Airport, putting our monthly total to only 0.57″. This is now the 4th driest August on record, with 1922 holding the top spot. But August is now in the past. We now jump into not only the month of September, but also Meteorological Autumn. If you’re all set to jump into fall, wait no further. Thank to yesterday’s cold front, a very fall-like day is on tap for the Stateline.

As you walk out the door this morning, a light jacket may be needed. It took a little bit, but once we got rid of some of that early-morning cloud cover, temperatures across the region quickly fell into the low 50s in a couple of spots. Dew points, also fell into the 50s this morning making for a cool and crisp start to our Tuesday. However, don’t let the morning sunshine fool you. Similar to how Monday panned out, cloud cover is once again expected to increase as we inch closer towards the mid-day hours. A look at radar this morning shows a cluster of showers and thunderstorms moving through northern Missouri and southern Iowa early Tuesday. Those storms could bring more rainfall and a few rumbles of thunder to our southernmost areas. However, most of that activity should stay south near the cold front, so south of I-88.

For most, rain chances weather off until the late afternoon hours. Models this morning continued to show light showers, and possibly an isolated thunderstorm, developing around 4-5PM. Similar to Monday, rain isn’t going to be heavy, but you’ll still need the rain gear if you’ve got outdoor plans. On a side note, severe weather is once again not expected for any thunderstorm that pops up. Showers look to linger into the first half of our night tonight. Shortly after midnight, any activity still around the area will give way to clearing skies thanks to an area of high pressure that settles to our southwest. But because of the moisture from the recent rainfall, we may wake up tomorrow morning to some patchy dense fog. Highs Tuesday only climb into the middle and upper 70s, which is just a few degrees cooler-than-average.

Speaking of average temperatures, Meteorological Autumn is normally when the Stateline experiences it’s biggest drop in average high temps. Since Meteorological seasons are characterized by months, Meteorological Autumn consists on September, October, and November. The Average for today, September 1st is 80°, and it drops all the way to 39° by the end of November. The next few days to feature warmer temperatures that come about ahead of another approaching cold front, which comes through the Stateline Thursday afternoon. In fact, the warmest days of this work week are going to be Wednesday and Thursday.