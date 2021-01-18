Another round of light snow Tuesday afternoon

Our Winter season so far has been characterized by many ‘smaller’ snow events with Monday wrapping up a five day stretch where we had snow, but totals remained under one inch. Tuesday will be no different as a quick moving clipper system dives southeast from the Plains, moving into Iowa and central Illinois by Tuesday afternoon.

Skies are clearing to the west Monday evening and this will allow temperatures to fall into the teens, especially where skies remain clear a little longer. It’s also possible that patchy fog develops as winds slowly lighten up. But whatever clearing takes place will be quickly replaced by cloud cover Tuesday morning as our next system moves in from the west.

Temperatures will only warm into the mid 20s Tuesday afternoon as clouds are quick to fill back in. Light snow showers will develop during the afternoon and evening, with between half an inch to an inch falling for most. While the snow won’t be much it could impact the late afternoon and evening commute as temperatures remain in the 20s. Roads may become a little slick as the sun sets Tuesday evening.

Skies will quickly clear with the arrival of high pressure overnight Tuesday. This will allow temperatures to tumble into the low teens Wednesday morning with the potential for freezing fog, if winds lighten up enough. Skies will then remain mostly dry until the weekend when a potential larger storm system could move through late Saturday, through Monday of next week.