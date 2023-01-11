The Chicago Rockford International Airport hit 50 degrees today! That’s 21 degrees from where we should be for this time of year. It felt like another beautiful spring day out there. We saw sunshine out there this morning, but clouds thickened up again this afternoon.

Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s again Wednesday night under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will start to increase slightly overnight but will be a bigger factor Thursday compared to the last several days. Gusts will approach 25-30 mph by Thursday afternoon. Tomorrow temperatures will be noticeably cooler than the spring like weather we have had the last several days. We will only be in the mid 30s.

The majority if not the entire system will pass to our south keeping our rain/snow chances minimal the next 24 hours to 36 hours. We will only see a few hundredths of an inch of rain if that and trace amounts of snow up to about 0.3″. There is a slight chance of mixed precipitation Wednesday night. Behind the low, a slight chance of light snow showers remains in the forecast Thursday night.

Our best chance of rain will be this upcoming Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The low looks to track over the Stateline or at least near us, so that would bring us a decent chance of rain. Temperatures stay above average, but they will fall Thursday, and Friday before the warming trend returns into the weekend.