More Sunshine Ahead:

Weather-wise, the last few days here in the Stateline have been nothing short of spectacular. Temperatures were identical, humidity wasn’t an issue, and there was plenty of sunshine from start to finish.The good news is, we have an area of high pressure sliding into the Great Lakes this morning. This will allow this beautiful stretch of weather to continue for one more day before our weather pattern turns a bit more active.

With plenty of dry air being filtered across the Great Lakes, skies remain sun-filled. Despite a slight tilt in our winds to the east-southeast, high temperatures will peak near seasonable-levels.

For those heading to grab some grub at this week’s edition of “Dinner on the Dock”, you’re in the clear as the weather remains tranquil during the evening hours. It’s not until we get into the overnight hours that we’ll start to see an increase in cloud cover, with a round of showers quick to follow.

Rain Returns Friday:

As mentioned in previous posts, the Stateline is in perfect position to receive any storm systems that ride the ridge over the western U.S.

The first of such storm systems will dive into the Stateline by the early Friday, allowing showers to grow in coverage and intensity during the morning hours. While the threat for severe weather is very low with the early activity, a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out.

If the atmosphere has time to recover during the afternoon, forecast models also show the possibility for a round of scattered thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. Earlier this morning, the Storm Prediction Center placed the entire Stateline under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather. For any storm that is deemed severe, strong straight-line winds and small hail will be the biggest concerns.

Another “ridge-rider” arrives late Saturday into Sunday morning, allowing storm chances to continue in a scattered fashion. Temperatures over the weekend will top out in the mid to upper 80s, climbing close to 90-degrees early next week.