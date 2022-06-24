Drought Increasing:

When you take into account the recent stretch of sun-filled skies and well-above average temperatures, it comes to no surprise that our drought situation has taken a step backward.

According to yesterday’s edition of the Drought Monitor, a majority of the Stateline is now seeing abnormally dry conditions. Unfortunately, signs of relief are little to none over the next several days as a dry weather pattern continues to dominate.

Another Toasty Day:

Friday starts off dry and comfortable, with temps sitting in the lower 60s. Winds on the backside of this high pressure system will be out of the south-southwest, allowing temperatures to climb back into the lower 90s this afternoon.

If planning to be outside, be sure to have the sunscreen on hand as sunshine is expected from start to finish. Skies remain partly cloudy going into the overnight hours, with clouds increasing after midnight. Not too far behind will be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

Chances Return Saturday:

Guidance continues to show Saturday’s chances coming in two different rounds, the first bringing a wind and small hail threat. Earlier this morning, the Storm Prediction Center placed all of our northern Illinois counties under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather.

This would be for any storms that may develop in the morning and then again in the early evening along the cold front. Chances extend into Saturday night, with conditions rapidly drying out on the backside of the front for Sunday.

Cooler Times Ahead:

As my weather director always said when it comes to a long-lasting high pressure system, “big bubble, no trouble”. Another high pressure system slides in behind Saturday night’s frontal passage, allowing conditions to remain dry into next week.

The cooler air that filters in will help drop our high temperatures by 5° to as much as 15°, with some struggling to make it our of the 70s Sunday afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is expected to follow, with highs climb back in the lower 80s both Monday and Tuesday. As far as rain chances are concerned, the only shot we have next week is an isolated chance Wednesday and Thursday. However, those chances as of this morning remain slim to none!