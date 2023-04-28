The end of the week remains dry with not as much sunshine by the afternoon compared to yesterday, but at least Friday will be a little bit above normal still and less windy. We will see temperatures warm into the mid 60s again Friday afternoon. Wind gusts are going to be around 15 mph this afternoon. Friday night temperatures are going to fall into the lower 40s tonight. Skies will be partly cloudy then we turn over to mostly cloudy early Saturday morning.

The second half of the weekend looks to be a bit more dry and warmer compared to Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid to lower 50s tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies. Rain should develop in the early morning along a cold front. Showers end by the afternoon but an isolated to scattered chance remains in the forecast during the evening and overnight hours. Sunday and Monday showers are still in the forecast with the low-pressure system.

Temperatures are going to take a toll between Friday and Saturday and another big drop set to take place between Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 40s Sunday afternoon. It does look like our temperature trend will warm up again mid to late week next week.