After a warmer afternoon in the Stateline with highs in the upper 70s for most, temperatures will fall just as quickly into the night tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the low 50s, leading to patchy fog for some, especially in low-lying areas.

Sunday brings another similar day to Saturday as far as temperatures are concerned, but we will see clouds continue to thicken up through the afternoon. A few spotty showers are possible during the evening, but higher coverage of rain increases in the night.

Steady to moderate rain will move through the area Sunday night into Monday morning. A few embedded downpours and rumbles of thunder are possible in areas that see marginal instability build up. Steady rain continues into Monday morning, becoming more scattered into the daytime hours. Spotty showers are also possible Tuesday as the low-pressure system closes itself off across the Great Lakes.

Total rainfall may exceed 0.5″ for some, with higher amounts near I-88. Isolated pockets of rain up to an inch or more are possible where isolated thunderstorms or heavier bands of rain set up.

Once the early week system pulls out of the area Tuesday into Wednesday, cooler weather remains locked in through the middle of the week. High temperatures settle near the 70-degree mark most days, while overnight lows dip into the 40s some nights. Near normal temperatures return to the area Friday and Saturday. This time of year, average highs and lows are near the mid 70s and mid-50s respectively.