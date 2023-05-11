Temperatures Thursday morning are in the lower to mid 50s across the Stateline, it is mild and about five to ten degrees warmer than yesterday morning. We will be in the lower 80s today with clouds increasing throughout the day. Wind gusts are going to be around 15-20 mph Thursday afternoon. Thursday night temperatures continue the warming trend, we will only drop into the lower 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

A few stray showers with clouds moving back in later today cannot be ruled out but shower chances and coverage will increase tonight into Friday morning. The best storm threat remains to our west over the next few days. The Storm Prediction Center did have the area under a marginal risk, but they shifted that just west of the Stateline due to the placement of the low and warm front. However, some isolated thunder is still possible and a few non severe thunderstorms.

Temperatures cool back down into the lower 70s Friday but that is still a few degrees above normal. Saturday we will be back into the mid 70s but by Sunday, Mother’s Day, a chance of rain and a few storms returns with temperatures falling back into the mid 60s, below normal.