Arctic Air Returns:

Whether the groundhog does or doesn’t see it’s shadow, the forecast calls for a mixture of both winter and spring in the days that follow.

For those planning to take the trip this morning to Woodstock and see Woodstock Willie, it’s thankfully not going to be a bitterly cold morning like the previous few. With a light breeze out of the south still in place, most will wake up in the mid to upper teens.

As a frontal boundary inches closer to the region, both our cloud cover and our winds will increase into mid-day. This will leave us under a mostly cloudy sky for a couple of hours this afternoon, with highs peaking in the upper 20s.

Wind Chill Advisory:

Behind said cold front, a quick round of Arctic air is expected to filter in. Temperatures overnight will fall back below-zero, with wind chills values registering between -15° to -25° early Friday.

For that, the National Weather Service has placed all of our northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin counties under a Wind Chill Advisory. This advisory will go into effect at 11PM this evening, lasting until 10AM Friday. For those that plan to leave the house early, make sure that you dress in multiple layers and cover as much exposed skin as possible. Similar to how Tuesday morning panned out, frostbite can occur within 25 minutes.

Despite the fact that Friday features some sun, highs will struggle to make it out of the single-digits. Fortunately, this upcoming blast of Arctic air will only be with us for a short period of time. Over the weekend, a significant warming takes place, allowing highs to climb back above-average starting Saturday. Early next week, we are talking highs in the upper 30s!