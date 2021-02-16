Arctic Air Slowly Fizzles Out, Gives Way to Warmer Temperatures in the Long Run

Although the snow has come to an end, the threat for slick roads and blowing snow lingers. For the counties in the Stateline that were more susceptible to higher snowfall amounts, a Winter Weather Advisory continues until 9 AM this morning. This advisory includes Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Dekalb, Ogle, and Lee counties.

Winds behind yesterday’s system remain out of the north, sustained at 5-15 mph. This will make blowing and drifting snow an issue early Tuesday morning, especially on east and west roadways. If you morning routine takes you out the door early, bundle up as it’s another bitterly cold morning across the area. Thankfully, we’re not dealing with wind chills near -30° like we did on Monday morning, but wind chills heading out could range between -5° to -15°. You’ll also need to give yourself extra time for travel. Roads may still be slick or even untreated into the late morning hours.

As this powerful area of low pressure continues to pulls away from the region, dry conditions will settle in for the rest of our Tuesday. High pressure locked over the Upper Midwest will slowly approach the area, allowing for a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon. Get this! Remember those single-digit highs? Well, those are FINALLY a thing of the past. High temperatures return to the mid to upper teens this afternoon, which is about as warm as we’ve seen through this Arctic outbreak. Wednesday also features highs in the teens, under increasing clouds. Guidance does bring another system to the south of the Stateline, which could result in a few afternoon flurries. But chances of that remain slim.

Looking ahead, we look to slowly thaw out as we head into next week. Highs on Thursday will look to top out in the low 20s. Say what? That’s right, I said low 20s. I know it’s been a while. In fact, Thursday’s high of 22° will end up being the warmest we’ve been since February 4th. By weeks end, cooler but drier air filters in, dropping highs back into the upper teens. Don’t worry, this cool down is very brief. Warmer air gets shoved into the Stateline ahead of a low pressure system that arrives on Sunday. Highs climb from the low 20s Saturday to the low 30s Sunday and Monday.

As far as that low is concerned, models are still in disagreement on the overall track. However, could bring a little rain/snow mix to the area for the area of the weekend. Average highs in next week climb into the mid to upper 30s. So ever so slowly getting closer to average. Like I said, It’s a start. For now, the good news keeps on coming. The latest 8-14 day temperature outlook provides by the Climate Prediction Center calls for a surge of above average temperatures.