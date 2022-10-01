There are areas of dense patchy fog out there this morning so make sure to travel safe. The National Weather Service did issue a Dense Fog Advisory for Rock County in Southern Wisconsin until 9am Saturday morning. Other areas in the Stateline are still seeing a reduction in visibility out there. As of 6:00am Rockford is down to 7 miles, Freeport at 1.5, DeKalb at 1.7. Even though other Stateline areas are not included in the Dense Fog Advisory, there are patchy areas of dense fog that are mixing down towards ground level obscuring visibility.

Temperatures are off to a chilly start Saturday morning where most Stateline areas are in the 40s. There are a few areas even as low as the upper 30s like Freeport and Janesville. However, it is going to be a beautiful day and overall a very nice weekend. It will be a warmer start to the weekend compared to last, but a slightly cooler finish as we will go from the lower 70s today to the upper 60s tomorrow.

Temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 70s in most areas under a mostly sunny sky. Lighter winds will make it feel even better out there compared to last weekend and earlier this past week. Saturday night temperatures will fall right around the 50 degree mark. We will likely see some patchy fog overnight again.

Winds Saturday afternoon could gust to around 15mph by the afternoon which we will also see tomorrow afternoon therefore winds will be a little bit of a factor out there this weekend but not terrible.

Sunday we are back into the upper 60s, still a pleasant day with more sun filled skies. We will hang on to a slightly warmer pattern for the next few days, enjoy them while they last because there are big changes on the way between Wednesday and Thursday. Out of the next few days, there is no great chance of rain which will be the case until we near Wednesday evening into Thursday. Showers we could see will be associated with our next cold front. As a result of the frontal passage, temperatures are going to drop significantly, we will go from the lower 70s Wednesday down to the mid 50s by Thursday.