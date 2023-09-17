Skies will continue to clear Sunday evening as low pressure pulls further away from the Stateline. Temperatures were able to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s following some breaks in the cloud cover during the afternoon, with locations southeast of Rockford remaining in the middle 60s.

Under mostly clear skies Sunday night temperatures will likely dip into the upper 40s. Winds will turn light as high pressure moves through Wisconsin, settling over the region. Clear skies, light winds, and moisture leftover from the rain Saturday night and Sunday will likely lead to areas of patchy, dense fog Monday morning. The fog will last until a little after sunrise, with visibility improving and skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs on Monday will warm into the low 70s.

Be careful when you’re out early Monday and remain aware of quickly changing visibility, especially in the rural and open areas.