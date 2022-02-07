Areas of fog possible late Monday night, early Tuesday morning

Temperatures Monday afternoon were a little cooler thanks to a cold front that passed late Sunday night. That front helped to bring down a much cooler air mass, holding high temperatures in the mid 20s for much of the day. Wind chills remained in the teens.

Other than just a few clouds around Monday night skies should remain partly cloudy. As high pressure slides across the Stateline Monday evening, winds will turn light allowing temperatures to fall back into the middle teens before rising slightly by Tuesday morning. Fog is likely to develop over central and east-central Illinois where the snowpack is still rather deep following last week’s snowstorm. As our winds shift around to the south later Monday night the wind will help push the fog north into the region. This process is known as ‘advection fog’. Skies may actually turn a little more cloudy and gray through the morning Tuesday before clearing some by the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to warm above the surface, warming well above freezing. This warming aloft sets up what is known as an inversion. If the moisture near the surface doesn’t clear, or the inversion doesn’t weaken, the low clouds and fog could continue into Tuesday afternoon. If this happens, it would limit our temperature potential and likely hold highs in the mid 30s. If, however, we’re able to see some sunshine during the late morning and afternoon then temperatures could easily warm well into the 40s.