Areas of Fog Possible Overnight Wednesday

An isolated thunderstorm or quick passing shower will possible for parts of the Stateline this evening, but most areas are expected to remain dry through the night. Winds will turn light under a mostly clear sky and this will likely lead to the development of fog just before sunrise Thursday.

An abundance of moisture has held dew point temperatures in the mid 60s for much of the afternoon Wednesday. With the lack of any dry air moving in, the development of fog/haze will be possible during the overnight. Some of the fog could be locally dense by sunrise Thursday morning, especially over northwest Illinois. Temperatures overnight will dip into the low 60s, rising into the upper 80s Thursday afternoon.