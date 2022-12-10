There is patchy fog across the Stateline reducing visibility so travel carefully early Saturday morning. Everyone is at or under 4 miles of visibility. Rockford is at 4 miles, Freeport under 2, Galena under 1 mile, and Monroe is down to just half a mile. Make sure to allow extra time before heading out in case you do encounter dense areas of fog. A drizzle/mist is going to last through the morning and afternoon.

Temperatures early Saturday morning are in the lower to mid 30s. Rockford is currently holding the warmest temperature at 37. Monroe is sitting in the lower 30s. The remainder of the area is in the mid 30s.

Temperatures Saturday will approach 40 degrees, but most areas will remain in the mid to upper 30s only, this still is slightly above average. Cloud cover will stick with us all day. Tonight, there will also be areas of fog that return. Temperatures Saturday night will drop into the lower 30s. Mostly cloudy skies remain in place tonight.

The next chance of rain will move in later in the day on Tuesday. The first half of the day looks okay for traveling but the rain looks to move in by the evening Tuesday. Showers remain in the forecast Wednesday, at least for the morning hours. There is a chance of a rain/snow mix Thursday and then even a chance of snow showers lingers into Friday.

Temperatures flirt with the 40-degree mark Saturday and Sunday for the weekend. Then we will be back to the lower 40s Monday and Tuesday. It will be slightly warmer for Wednesday where we will be in the mid 40s. After a cold front passes through the area Wednesday, it will knock our temperatures down to the mid 30s for the remainder of the week. It’s likely cooler temperatures will stick with us through mid-December.