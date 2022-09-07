Calm winds and higher humidity levels are driving some patchy dense fog in areas across the Stateline early Wednesday morning. As of 4am current visibility is under or at half a mile in Janesville and Freeport. Make sure to reduce speed, use your low beam lights, and leave plenty of room between you and the person in front of you. Fog will continue through the next few hours before lifting.

The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 9am for Green, Rock, Walworth, Boone, McHenry, and DeKalb Counties.

Temperatures were able to fall into the 50s in most areas. A few places such as Monroe and Galena are still waking up to temperatures in the mid to lower 60s early Wednesday morning.



We will see temperatures warm up similar to yesterday. Daytime highs Wednesday afternoon are going to be in the lower 80s with sunshine after the fog clears. Wednesday night temperatures once again will drop into the upper 50s in most areas across the Stateline. Patchy fog could develop again overnight.

The next chance of rain will develop behind a cold front. Right now, rain does look to hold off for most if not all until Sunday morning allowing for dry conditions for much of the first half of the weekend.



Dew points stay relatively comfortable between 50–60 degrees the next few days. They will increase with the rain chances late Saturday into Sunday but until then, enjoy the nice dew point temperatures.

The next few days temperatures will stay above average in the lower to mid 80s. The start of our weekend looks warm and dry but then a cold front will pass that will lead to rain developing behind it and the front will lead to much cooler temperatures. Sunday and Monday temperatures will be near 70 degrees but there is a good chance some places will only make it into the mid to upper 60s. We will gradually warm back up into the mid to upper 70s by midweek next week.