Astronomical Winter Begins Today, Cold Wednesday Ahead

First Day of Winter:

I would like to welcome you all to the first day of astronomical winter. Especially if you are reading this blog post after 9:59AM since that’s the time in which the winter solstice occurred. This not only marks the northern hemisphere’s shortest day of the calendar year, but it also symbolizes that days moving forward will slowly get longer. Similar to Monday, the first day of winter begins on a sun-filled note as high pressure continues to keep a firm grasp on our atmosphere. Clouds will fill in a bit more as we get into the afternoon thanks to a disturbance sliding to our north.

Windy PM Commute:

Guidance keeps most if not all the precipitation with this storm system confined to area in central and northern Wisconsin. While the Stateline looks to avoid precipitation chances as a whole, winds will be increasing throughout the, becoming somewhat of a concern by the evening commute. Winds will generally be out of the southwest, gusting up to 30-35 mph at times. We do manage to see highs back in the upper 30s before a rush of cold air filters into the region overnight.

Cold Wednesday:

Temperatures are expected to fall back into the teens by Wednesday morning. Although winds simmer down some, they will be light enough for the region to experience multiple hours with wind chills values in the single-digits. This frigidly cold start to our Wednesday is a sign for things to come as temperatures will also end up cooler for the afternoon.

Even with plenty of sunshine in the forecast, highs for most will end up seasonable in the low 30s. Wednesday features the coldest day of the next seven as the Stateline will see another big jump in temperatures as we approach the Christmas holiday.