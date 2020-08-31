August rainfall deficit continues to grow as the month comes to an end

Rainfall has been hard-pressed to come by lately as the last measurable rain fell back on the 10th of August in Rockford. Since then our skies have been dry and will continue to remain dry through at least Monday afternoon. Month-to-date, August is tied for the fourth driest August on record with only 0.52 inches of rain recorded.

The drier than normal conditions continue to grow across much of northern and central Illinois, with a few places in west-central and far northeast Illinois reporting moderate drought conditions. With little rainfall in the forecast the next few days, I wouldn’t be surprised if some places locally are placed under moderate drought conditions with the newest update.

Now there are a few chances for rain this upcoming week as a series of cold fronts work through the Midwest, but we may have to wait a week before seeing a more significant chance for rain. The first cold front is forecast to come through Monday late afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front southwest winds will bring temperatures up a few degrees from Sunday, with most in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Moisture will increase but with the forcing shifted well to the north in Canada, the chance for widespread rainfall looks pretty low. That front will settle to the south Tuesday, with only an isolated shower chance during the afternoon.

The second front, a stronger cold front, arrives mid-day Thursday. Again, moisture remains limited with this front and it may very well come through dry. Temperatures, however, will drop rather quickly as a push of colder air arrives Thursday night. Highs on Thursday will warm into the low 80s, but then drop into the low 50s by Friday morning – almost a 30 degree temperature drop.

The third cold front, another strong front, looks to arrive sometime late into the next weekend or following week. This front may have a little more moisture to work with as high pressure shifts into the southeast and could be our ‘best’ chance for rainfall over the next 7 days. Temperatures behind that front will also drop quickly, keeping us below average for the first full week of September.