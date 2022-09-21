Temperatures will feel more fall-like following a strong cold front Wednesday afternoon, although during the afternoon we held on to quite a bit of warmth as highs once again made it above average. With the increase in cloud cover, however, and the colder air mass moving in, temperatures will continue their fall down into the upper 40s by Thursday morning.

Overnight lows a couple nights this week will drop into the low 40s, but the 30s should hold off – at least for now. Looking ahead into next week, it’s possible that an even cooler air mass moves in which could bring us closer to the 30s a couple nights.

Even though temperatures won’t be close to freezing, our average first Fall freeze in only a few weeks away. On average, the first 32 degree temperature reading usually occurs within the first week to week and a half of October. The earliest the temperature fell to 32 degrees was September 22nd, and the latest was October 28th. The average first hard freeze, temperature of 28 degrees or colder, typically occurs by mid-October. The earliest date the temperature fell to 28 degrees was September 30th, and the latest November 17th.