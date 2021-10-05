Average first freeze typically occurs within the first couple of weeks of October

On average, the first Fall freeze typically occurs within the first two weeks of October – usually right around the 10th of the month. Temperatures throughout the week, however, will be far from freezing as overnight lows remain in the upper 50s and low 60s. Tuesday night, temperatures are forecast to fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

The earliest date the temperature has fallen to 32 degrees in Rockford was September 22nd, while the latest date the mercury has fallen to 32 degrees was October 28th. The overall pattern throughout the next couple of weeks will feature the likelihood for above average temperatures, with a higher probability for above average rainfall. Both highs and lows through at least the middle, if not 2/3rds, of the month will feature temperatures that remain above average. It won’t be until the end of the month that it looks like we may transition into more of a cooler weather pattern.