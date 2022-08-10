Temperatures Wednesday afternoon warmed into the low 80s, reaching 84 degrees in Rockford. Under a partly cloudy sky and light northwest breeze, it was a pretty comfortable August afternoon.

Cloud cover will gradually increase through the early dawn hour Thursday as a cold front, a back door cold front, moves in from southern Wisconsin. This cold front will pass to our south through the afternoon allowing winds to shift more to the northeast, bringing down a much more comfortable air mass Thursday night.

A back door cold front is a cold front that doesn’t arrive from its typical location – from the west or northwest – but rather from the north or northeast. This is because the colder air that typically moves in behind the counter clockwise spin around low pressure is actually moving in with the clockwise spin around high pressure; moving in from the north or northeast. Back door cold fronts are typically more common in the Northeast, but from time to time we experience them here in the western Great Lakes.

The cold front to the north was responsible for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms in central Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon, and could bring a sprinkle or light shower by sunrise Thursday. Cloud cover will gradually be on the increase through the morning, with skies turning partly cloudy for Thursday afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 70s, to near 80 degrees. Mostly clear skies can be expected Thursday night with temperatures falling into the mid 50s. Clouds will once again increase through Friday morning with the chance for a few showers moving in Friday afternoon and evening.