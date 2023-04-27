Temperatures early Thursday morning are already off to a much better start than yesterday. Everyone across the Stateline is in the lower to mid 30s. Wednesday morning a few areas were down to the mid to upper 20s only. There is a Frost Advisory in effect for northern Illinois counties in the Stateline until 7am, but temperatures are going to warm up quickly. We will be in the mid to upper 40s by 9am, mid 50s by 11am, and then the lower 60s by 1pm.

It is going to be a beautiful day today; temperatures will warm back to slightly above normal but only for Thursday and Friday. Definitely spend time outdoors if you can and there will be plenty of sun today. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will warm into the mid 60s. Winds will gust Thursday afternoon and evening between 15-20 mph. Thursday night temperatures will be seasonable in the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Friday there will be more cloud cover and not as much sun as Thursday, but we will be dry still at least with above normal temperatures. The weekend will bring big changes with a temperature drop and precipitation moving back in. Showers will move in ahead of a cold front. Sunday rain lingers behind a low possibly mixed with a few snowflakes into Monday.

Temperatures fall behind the cold front that will bring us some rain on Saturday. We will be back to below normal temperatures for both days this weekend. Saturday temperatures are down to the upper 50s, but by Sunday, the upper 40s. Cooler weather sticks around for the start of next week but by Wednesday, we could be back to the mid 60s.