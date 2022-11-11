Back To Reality:

With how bitterly cold it is outside this morning, you wouldn’t think that we’re coming off two straight days with highs in the 70s. As expected, the strong frontal boundary that came through Thursday evening flipped our weather pattern big-time, bringing us back to reality.

In fact, a look at the 24-hour temperature change shows that most locations across the Midwest are waking up 30° to as much as 50° colder. With that being said, I really hope you took some time to go outside and enjoy the warm temperatures as of late. I say that because it unfortunately looks like this pattern flip doesn’t look to go anywhere anytime soon.

Cold Veterans Day:

This year’s edition of the Veterans Day holiday looks to begin with the leftovers of last night’s shower activity. Any showers that are around the Stateline during the early portions of the day look to become a thing of the past shortly after sunrise. This will leave us with a bit of cloud cover. However, forecast models do show this morning’s deck of clouds giving way to mixed sunshine by the afternoon.

Unfortunately, this won’t do anything to help us in the temperature department. A rather gusty northwesterly breeze will limit temperatures to the 30s for the entirety of our Veterans Day. Clouds will rather quick to gather back up as we go into the overnight hours. Along with the cloud cover does come the chance for a few flurries, with chances likely lasting into the early portions of our Saturday.

Winter-Like Stretch:

Cloud cover then looks to stick around for much of the day Saturday. However, a mixed sunshine from time to time cannot be ruled out. With winds staying breezy out of the northwest, temperatures will end up even colder than today, with most landing in the mid 30s.

Weather-wise, expect the same for Sunday, minus the chance for a few flurries. I will say, we’ll have to keep an eye on a storm system for the Tuesday-Wednesday time frame. Forecast models do show this storm system tracking to our south, bringing the chance for either mixed precipitation or a for a few snow showers. Temperatures during this time don’t look to warm much, with most days spent in the upper 30s possibly low 40s.