Backdoor Cold Front Brings Mid-June Chill this Weekend

Temperatures Friday afternoon will once again warm into the upper 70s and low 80s ahead of a backdoor cold front, expected to move through the Stateline Friday afternoon. Northwest winds during the first half of the day Friday will shift around to the northeast behind the front, ushering in a cooler air mass Friday night and Saturday. A slight increase in moisture Friday afternoon and a little instability may lead to an isolated shower/sprinkle during the afternoon and evening, with a few more clouds expected for Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday will be cooler, with highs in the low 70s – almost 10 degrees below average – and only in the 60s along the lake shore.

High pressure building through southern Canada and the Upper Midwest will help push the cold front through Friday evening. Winds will turn light Friday night into Saturday, leading to overnight lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s. Shifting winds around to the southeast Sunday will bring highs back into the mid 70s, slightly below average.