There was quite the range in temperatures Sunday morning, from the low to mid 40s to the low 50s. Since sunrise, temperatures have warmed nicely into the low and mid 60s. The warmup continues into the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 70s. There may even be a few locations that reach 80 degrees.

Skies will remain mostly sunny with high pressure located over the Great Lakes. We may see just a few fair-weather cumulus clouds during the afternoon. The smoke from the wildfires in Canada has been pulled back north, leaving us with more blue to the sky than days past. As a weak upper-level disturbance slides through tonight (Sunday night) that may bring with it a little more smoke. This could turn our skies slightly more hazy Sunday evening/night. Overnight lows are forecast to fall back into the upper 40s.

Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will warm into the low 80s, but a backdoor cold front will quickly move down the Great Lakes Wednesday morning. This is caused by high pressure over the northeast, bringing winds across Lake Michigan.

This will turn winds to the northeast during the morning and afternoon. The timing of the front will determine just how warm temperatures get Wednesday, but it does look like the front comes through during the morning. This would keep highs in the low 70s Wednesday afternoon. Although it would be a little warmer to the west of Rockford and a little cooler to the east. A brief increase in moisture may be enough to generate a very light shower or two during the afternoon, but most will remain dry.

The northeast wind will keep temperatures in the 70s through the end of the week before warming back into the upper 70s, near 80 degrees, Memorial Day weekend.