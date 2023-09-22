It was a warm afternoon across the Stateline for some before rain moved through. A few spots reached close to the 80° mark, as they reached their peak warming before the rain started. Light rain quickly cooled many spots down into the low 70s, which is why cooler high temperatures were recorded to the West.

With the additional 3 hundredths of an inch of rain at the Rockford airport Friday, we have now seen at least a trace of rain for 7 consecutive days, 6 of which included measurable rain! The last time we saw some amount of rain for 7 straight days was March!

While a few spotty showers are still lingering into the late evening, the drying trend will continue into the night. We will be left with mostly cloudy skies and a bit of low-level moisture, leading to milder overnight lows, near the 60°-mark tonight.

Heavier showers and even a few storms will remain to the Northwest tonight, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out early in the night locally.

Dry weather expected throughout tomorrow, with temperatures returning close to 80°. Highs will be around 7 degrees above normal. While the afternoon brings additional sunshine compared to the previous few days, clouds will roll back in by the evening, with our next chances for rain to follow overnight.

Rain chances will stay fairly low Saturday night, but scattered showers will return to the area Sunday along a cold front.

That cold front will help to usher in a cooler air mass for the rest of the week, featuring temperatures near or just below normal for this time of year. By the end of the month, normal high temperatures will fall to around 70°.

Summer lovers, fear not, as temperatures look to return to above normal into the last few days of September and the first week or so of October. The Climate Prediction Center is favoring above normal temperatures during that stretch.

In the short term, we will see temperatures near or just below normal with rain chances mainly Sunday, and then again during the middle of the week.