We woke up this morning with quite a chill in the air as temperatures pushed the teens in many locations with wind chills getting close to single digits. This is due to clearer skies and high pressure in the area allowing temperatures to drop quite a ways. Those clear skies are allowing the sun to come out for the early part of the morning, but that sunshine is very deceiving, as temperatures are remaining quite cold through the day today. Some cloud cover works in for the afternoon and evening, and temperatures will make it up into the upper 30s, still well below the normal temperature of 52°.

Clouds continue to increase through the day and into the night tonight, keeping temperatures a bit warmer than they otherwise would be. Winds will also begin to pick up out of the Southeast.

Temperatures tomorrow once again remain well below normal, only reaching 40° for the high temperature here in Rockford. Clouds continue to dominate, and a few light sprinkles are possible for the afternoon as moisture also increases. Winds will also really pick up out of the Southeast, gusting upwards of 30 mph.

Those rain chances are ahead of the main system working in for Tuesday night through Thursday. This will initially bring us rain showers Tuesday night. That rain then becomes much more widespread into the day on Wednesday before possibly transitioning to more of a wintry mix for the day on Thursday.

This weather system looks to bring moderate to heavy rainfall across the region, potentially dropping up to an inch or more of rainfall across the Stateline. Some locations in the orange and yellows across a diagonal from Quincy to Rockford have the higher chances to see above an inch of rain. This is still much needed rainfall for the area with quite a bit of locations still seeing drought conditions.

Recapping this system, we will initially see rain chances tomorrow afternoon into the evening, quickly ramping up for the day on Wednesday. There is also a chance for a rumble of thunder or two with these storms on Wednesday. It will also be quite windy as the strong low-pressure system passes just to the North of the Stateline. Thursday, we could see a bit of wintry mix as colder air works in for the back end of the system.

The next 7 days are looking quite cool with only one day reaching above average temperatures. That weather system takes up more than a few days, and we will dry out and cool down heading into next weekend.