Below average temperatures continue through the weekend

A strong cold front came through early Friday morning quickly bringing temperatures down into the 30s by sunrise. Officially, Friday’s high for Rockford is 70 degrees. But that temperature was reached just shortly after Midnight. By 3am, temperatures were already in the low 50s and then low 40s by 7am.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through much of Friday evening. As high pressure continues to build across the Midwest and Plains, dry air from the north and northeast will work to erode away some of the cloud cover and moisture. We’re actually already beginning to see some of the drier air work to get rid of some of the cloud cover across southeast Wisconsin. That trend should continue into Saturday morning, leaving skies partly cloudy for the afternoon.

Temperatures won’t warm much during the afternoon Saturday with highs staying in the mid and upper 40s. Increasing cloud cover Sunday will keep highs in the upper 40s (still 10-15 degrees below average). Light rain showers, and even a few snowflakes, are possible Sunday night into Monday morning. A push of cooler air Monday afternoon will keep temperatures in the low 40s through Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to remain below average through the end of the week, warming near 50 degrees by next Friday.