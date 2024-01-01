Below average temperatures are not something we’ve been accustomed to here in the Stateline coming off of the second warmest December on record, but we could see things change within the next week or so.

Longer range outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center are highlighting a higher probability for below average temperatures beginning the second week of January. It also looks like we have a higher probability for above average precipitation. Now, whether or not that is all snow, rain, or a mix of both will depend on exact air temperatures, but it does look like the average temperature during that time may end up on the cooler side.

So, what drives these pattern changes? To answer that, we have to look at the earth as a whole and the air currents that flow around the globe. Think of our atmosphere as a big ocean. In the ocean there are currents that help transport warm ocean waters and cold ocean waters to different parts of the earth. In the atmosphere, the jet stream is our current and transports warm air and cold air masses to different places across the globe.

These currents are known as planetary waves, or Rossby waves, and are formed from the rotation of the Earth. The Earth’s geography is also a key factor in the formation of these waves due to the uneven heat distribution from the sun. Mountains are another element in forming these planetary waves as air can’t travel through a mountain, so it is forced to go up and/or around.

The distribution of the air flow in the atmosphere causes an imbalance in our temperatures. Since the atmosphere doesn’t like to be unbalanced, it tries to ‘balance’ itself out which causes both the wind speed and direction of these planetary waves to change, bringing pattern changes across the globe. If the imbalance isn’t great the winds within these waves can slow down, causing stagnant weather patterns to persist. But if the imbalance is great the winds can significantly increase.

As we look ahead into next week it appears that colder air may get dislodged from the north causing a trough, or dip, in the jet stream to develop out west. As the trough progresses east, temperatures should begin to cool. But since the temperature gradient will be changing, the winds will become stronger in the jet stream. This will allow for a little more of an active storm track to develop which could come very close to the Stateline during that time. Now the where, when, what precipitation, how cold, and how much are still all questions that remain up in the air. But it looks like our above average temperature trend may slowly be coming to an end within the next week.