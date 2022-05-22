The below normal temperature pattern is going to stick with us for some time before we see daytime highs climb closer to an average pattern. Similar to yesterday, temperatures will only be in the lower 60s in most places. Cloud cover decreased overnight allowing temperatures to cool into the 40s in most places to start us off Sunday morning. With the wind chill factored in, it feels a few degrees cooler than our actual air temperatures.

Sunday areas picked up a little bit of rain, most places just received trace amounts. At the Chicago/Rockford International Airport 0.05” was measured. There is no rain in the forecast for the second half of your weekend as sunshine returns today with a few clouds increasing during the afternoon hours. The next chance of rain moves in Tuesday. Off and on rain showers look to last for parts of Wednesday and Thursday before we finally see a return to warmer weather and some sun.

Winds will be breezy Sunday out of the northwest from 10-15mph and gusts up to 20-25mph. Monday winds will transition out of the easterly direction, but this will not help us warm up much, yet.

Eventually, temperatures will rise midweek with the next bigger storm we are tracking that should bring us some heavy rain in areas across the Stateline. They will fall a little bit behind a warm front Thursday, before finally coming back to near normal Friday and into next weekend.