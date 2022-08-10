There is still a Flood Warning for Stephenson County until 6pm Thursday evening due to all the rain they received the last few days.

Yesterday was a near perfect day to kick off the Boone County Fair. It was a big change from the flooding several counties across the Stateline saw Sunday and Monday. Mostly to partly sunny skies remain in the forecast Wednesday evening. Temperatures should make it into the lower 80s in most areas Wednesday afternoon.

Overnight Wednesday, temperatures will only fall into the mid 60s tonight as clouds increase. Daytime highs Wednesday will be slightly warmer than the past few days reaching the lower 80s. More sunshine is in the forecast for tomorrow.

Winds will continue to be much calmer out there Wednesday, similar to what we had yesterday. Wednesday night winds will be around 5mph and then calm after midnight. Thursday winds pick up a little bit with gusts reaching 15mph during the afternoon.

There is a very small chance of a few stray showers Thursday morning but nothing that will amount to much. Wednesday will be the best day to get outside to enjoy the sunshine and better temperatures. After the minimal showers possibly tomorrow, there is another chance of rain as we head into the weekend.

In the long term forecast, temperatures will only be in the upper 70s/lower 80s most days this week and this weekend, so a change from the warmer weather we had out there last week.