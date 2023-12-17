Skies have been cloudy all Sunday afternoon which led to periods of drizzle, fog, and a few light rain showers. Temperatures early in the day were in the low 40s, but dropped into the 30s as cooler air settled in.

As of Sunday evening, temperatures have been holding fairly steady but will soon drop following a stronger cold front expected to move through Sunday night. Throughout the evening there have been some spots of drizzle and mist, which will continue ahead of the cold front. Behind the front temperatures have fallen into the 20s across the Upper Midwest. We will likely see temperatures hold steady in the 30s through Midnight, before dropping into the 20s by sunrise Monday.

The cold front will bring with it an increase in northwest winds and a much colder air mass from what we’ve become used to so far this month! After a couple 50-degree days, followed by temperatures in the 40s (even with the cloud cover) it will feel drastically colder Monday morning and afternoon!

We’ll also likely see a few wind-driven snow flurries as the front moves through, mostly during the overnight and early Monday morning time frame. While the snow flurries/showers are not expected to be much, the strong winds may cause visibility to drop for a time as the snow flies. Any impacts to visibility would likely be felt early in the morning, with improving conditions after sunrise.

The Stateline will remain sandwiched between a strong high-pressure system coming down the Plains and a strong low-pressure system moving up the East Coast. This will is why winds will increase from the northwest, gusting to around 40 mph throughout Sunday night and Monday morning. This will bring wind chills down into the teens for most of Monday.

Winds will ease as high pressure moves closer to the area Monday evening. Under a clearing sky and calming winds, overnight lows are expected to fall into the teens with wind chills possibly in the single digits Tuesday morning. The good news is that the winds won’t be quite as strong by Monday night. It’ll still remain chilly Tuesday but winds turning back around to the southwest by the middle of the week will bring temperatures back into the 40s.