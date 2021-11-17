Big Changes Follow This Morning’s Strong Cold Front

Showers Possible Early:

While it seems that the overall likelihood for a round of showers this morning has trended downward, a chance still remains up until mid-morning. Anything that falls will be light or drizzly, so we won’t pick up much rainfall. The bigger weather story with this morning’s cold front is the gusty winds and rush of cold air that slides in behind it. This will help drop our high temperatures for the second half of the work week.

Cooling Down Post-Front:

Winds following this morning’s frontal passage will immediately shift to the northwest, allowing a much colder air-mass to usher in from the Upper Great Plains. This will help us go from the upper 50s around sunrise to the mid to upper 40s by the end of the afternoon.

A majority of our Wednesday will be spent under mostly cloudy skies, with some clearing expected to occur during the evening hours. This will set the stage for radiational cooling to take place overnight, bringing temps down into the upper 20s by Thursday morning.

Cold, Windy Thursday:

Sunshine returns Thursday, but it won’t help our temperatures much as afternoon highs only peak in the mid to upper 30s. Similar to today, winds will be a big part of Thursday’s forecast. The only difference however, they will pack more of a punch. Winds will be out of the west-northwest, gusting up to 25-30 mph at times, with isolated gusts up to 35 mph. After falling into the upper 20s Thursday morning, overnight lows will be even colder come Friday morning, with most in the low 20s.

Partial Lunar Eclipse:

You may have already heard about this but a partial lunar eclipse is scheduled to occur during the early stages of Friday morning. It’s considered a “partial” eclipse mainly due to the fact that 99% of the moon will be covered by the earth’s shadow. According to the National Weather Service, this will be the longest partial lunar eclipse since 1441, which is exactly 580 years ago.

We’ll have approximately a six hour window, with the partial eclipse beginning at 1:18AM, ending around 4:47AM. The weather looks to cooperate as high pressure remains in control for Thursday night and Friday morning. You’ll just want to dress in extra layers as temperatures will be falling into the low 20s!