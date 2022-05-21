We are back to reality as temperatures take a major dip from what we had last weekend. Daytime highs were just two degrees short of the 90 degree mark last Saturday and in the lower 70s on Sunday, this Saturday and Sunday will only be right near the 60 degree mark. This weekend we will be about 10-15 degrees below average.

Early Saturday morning conditions are partly to mostly cloudy. There were some storms over the last few hours producing some lightning and heavy rain but most of those cells fell southeast of the Stateline. There will be some clearing early in the day after that first round of showers, but by mid morning Saturday, clouds are expected to increase once again.

Expect showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder, to move back in by the late morning from the southwest. New precipitation amounts will likely be between a tenth and three tenths of an inch possible. There will be a few very isolated showers early tonight before clouds decrease which will pave way to sunshine returning by Sunday morning.

Chances of severe weather Saturday will fall south of the Stateline, so there are no threats locally. However, winds across the area will pick up with gusts will be between 20-25mph Saturday.

Temperatures will fall Saturday night into the mid 40s for most, expect a chilly night and start to Sunday morning. Temperatures will not warm up a whole lot either tomorrow, the only difference is we are tracking some sunshine instead of clouds and rain like today. We will see temperatures warm closer to normal by Friday.