The month of April ended on the cooler side as the average monthly temperature was only 46 degrees, just a little over three degrees below the average. Precipitation was above for both rain and snow. The beginning of May has seemed to follow the path of April, so far, but a pattern change is expected to occur after Mother’s Day which would bring temperatures back up above average into next week.

A blocking pattern develops next week with low pressure sitting off the coast of the Southeast, with another low over the West Coast. This causes the jet stream to buckle northward, producing a fairly strong ridge of high pressure over the middle of the country. As a result, southerly winds are set to bring in a very warm air mass stretching all the way from the Gulf into parts of Canada, with the Stateline included.

Highs will gradually warm through Mother’s Day weekend, reaching 70 degrees on Sunday. Early next week temperatures are expected to warm into the mid, possibly upper 70s. The extended outlook from the Climate Prediction Center highlights the region as having a higher probability for above average temperatures during that time. It also appears as though we may be right on the edge of the more active storm track, across the Plains states, which could bring us showers and thunderstorms from time to time.