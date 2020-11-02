Big Surge of Warmth Follows Bone-Chilling Start to the Work Week

It was definitely a BUNDLE UP type morning across the Stateline. Temperatures overnight, thanks to mostly clear skies and light winds, dropped down into the low 20s for most. A few spots, including Rochelle and Galena, woke up to temperatures in the teens. This lands between 10° to 15° cooler than low temperatures on Sunday morning. To prepare for this very cold start, I’d make sure to layer up. I’d also give your vehicle a couple of minutes to warm up, especially if they were left outside. You may have a little bit of frost on your vehicles this morning. Thankfully, this will be the coldest morning of the work week, as a lifting jet stream will push high temperatures well above average into the upcoming weekend.

Following a bone-chilling start to our Monday, an area of high pressure will keep the weather dry this afternoon. High temperatures, with the help of plenty of sunshine and a warm southwesterly wind, will climb into the low 50s. Our forecast high of 52 lands us a few degrees below average. With that being said, it’s much warmer than the temperatures we endured during the afternoon on Sunday. As we roll into this afternoon, the focus will shift from this morning’s cold to the gusty winds that are expected. The pressure in between a low to our northeast, and the high pressure system to our south will tighten up, allowing winds to ramp up across the Stateline. Southwest winds will be sustained between 10-20 mph, with gusts approaching 35 mph. If you are set to travel during the mid-day and early-afternoon hours, I’d keep a firm grip on that steering wheel. A breeze will linger into the start of the evening commute. However, winds are expected to ease up after sunset.

Following a day in the 50s, a lift in the jet stream will help bring well-above average temperatures to the Stateline beginning tomorrow. Once the jet stream lifts into the northern Great Lakes, that will allow a warmer air mass that’s been trapped to the south to lift northward into the Stateline. High temperatures will climb into the low 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. As low-level winds straighten into the second half of the work week, an even warmer air-mass will advect into our atmosphere, pushing highs closer to the 70° mark starting Thursday afternoon. Highs from Thursday to Sunday will be feeling more like early October than early November, landing 12° to 16° above average. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy this upcoming warm up, as dry conditions persist through the work week. Long range guidance continues to a show a strong system bringing a chance for rain into early next week. Up until then, pretty dry!