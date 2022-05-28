We saw some clouds and even some light rain showers during the early afternoon Friday. Despite this, we still made it up into the mid 70s for many across the Stateline. Skies are continuing to clear this evening, allowing temperatures to drop into the low 60s. A moderate wind will keep temperatures a bit warmer than last night.

Tomorrow will feel much more summer-like with temperatures near the 90-degree mark for some. Lots of sunshine and a strong South wind will help it to feel like summer for the rest of the holiday weekend. We can’t rule out a few pop-up showers with how warm it will be, but most will remain dry through the afternoon tomorrow.

Temperatures remain warm through Memorial Day as well. We start the day in the low 70s and it only goes up from there. By noon, our temperatures are already into the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine. We top out in the low 90s during the afternoon. Be sure to wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water, but any outdoor holiday plans are looking great with this forecast!

A cold front will come through around Tuesday afternoon/evening, and that will bring us some storm chances as well. The SPC has highlighted an area just to our Southwest for the potential for severe weather. We will need to continue monitoring through the weekend. Right now the key takeaway is that some thunderstorms are possible, with the chance to see a risk for severe weather.

The aforementioned cold front also brings cooler weather for the back half of this coming week. The 7-Day forecast keeps us warm through the holiday, but we see a much different picture after the cold front Tuesday. Temperatures return closer to or just below normal through the end of next week.

For more information on this forecast, watch this clip from the 6PM newscast: