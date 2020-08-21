Big warm up expected next week

Our stretch of warm and comfortable weather will soon be coming to an end as temperatures are set to rise back into the upper 80s and low/mid 90s by next week. Surface high pressure located over much of the Great Lakes this week has left our skies dry, temperatures warm and dew points comfortable. That high will continue to shift east through the weekend with surface winds shifting around to the southwest. This will warm temperatures through the mid 80s on Friday and then into the upper 80s Saturday.

There may be a brief dip in temperatures Sunday and Monday, but likely not by much as a warm front is forecast to lift back north through Wisconsin Monday and Monday night. As that occurs, two tropical disturbances will likely be moving towards the Gulf Coast as our next two named tropical storms. Right now, Tropical Depression 13 and Tropical Depression 14 are still a ways from the coastline of the United States, but will bring heavy rainfall to the Virgin Islands and Lesser Antilles and to the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend. Current forecast tracks for these two tropical systems place them in the Gulf, possibly making landfall along the Gulf states, by early next week.

These two land-falling tropical systems will work to help nudge the jet stream northward over the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes with high pressure holding firm across the Southeast. Tropical systems are great sources of energy and heat release into the atmosphere. As the heat is released from those tropical systems, it sinks back down towards the surface of the earth. The sinking air compresses and heats the atmosphere, causing temperatures to warm. We’ll also be experiencing some heat that has been building out over the West and Southwest with highs warming into the 90s next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Just how hot temperatures get next week will depend on the overall strength and track of the incoming tropical systems and how far north the jet stream travels.