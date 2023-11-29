Below Average Streak:

Yesterday’s bone-chilling cold left us with the coldest afternoon since the first week of February. Officially, the Rockford Airport peaked at 21°, marking the 5th consecutive day where temperatures have ended up below average.

Fortunately, we say goodbye and good riddance to this cold Canadian air as temperatures to round out November climb back to near seasonable levels.

Not as cold today:

A lingering chill kicks off our Wednesday as temperatures out the door will be sitting in the upper teens and low 20s. On the backside of a warm front, winds are expected to increase out of the west and southwest, gusting up to 20 mph.

Tag-teaming with today’s light breeze will be a decent amount of sunshine, both of which will help us get above freezing for the first time since Sunday afternoon.

Overall, expect highs to peak in the upper 30s. However, today’s breeze will also play a role into keeping wind chill values in the upper 20s. Partly cloudy skies stick around overnight, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s. Despite a cold front sweeping through, Thursday remains quiet and breezy with highs in the low 40s.

Next Storm System:

As of this morning, an upper-level disturbance is crashing into the California coastline. The energy associated with this wave will aid in the formation of our late-week storm system.

One that will lift into Illinois from the southern plains, bringing the chance for a rain/snow mix Thursday night into Friday. Now, the northern extent of the precipitation shield all depends on how far north into Illinois this low tracks. But for the time being, it does seem that the more impactful precipitation will occur along and south of 20. Guidance does bring another small chance for a rain/snow mix Friday evening.