An unseasonably cold, and near record setting, air mass will settle in by the middle to end of the week and weekend. This will bring afternoon high temperatures down into the 20s and overnight lows in the teens beginning Thursday, lasting through the weekend! That’s quite a bit of a cold this early in the season.

The pattern behind the cold can be explained by a strong ridge of high pressure developing near the Gulf of Alaska. This strong ridge works to dislodge the cold air mass near the Arctic, sending it straight down south through the lower 48. This means temperatures will tumble behind a strong cold front Thursday morning and afternoon.

Temperatures ahead of the front will warm back into the middle 30s, but only rise to the upper 20s Thursday and then low 20s Friday. Overnight lows will drop quite a bit under mostly cloudy skies, falling to the low to mid-teens! Wind chills are likely to be in the single digits a few mornings, especially Friday and Saturday as winds pick up from the northwest. The cold doesn’t appear to last, however, as another flip in our pattern sends temperatures back to where they should be this time of year – mid 40s during the week of Thanksgiving.