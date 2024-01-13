Light snow persists late into the evening with a weaker disturbance passing nearby. This will bring not only the additional falling snow but continued blowing snow as well. Visibility remaining an issue through the night, with many spots only seeing a mile or two out from any given location. North/South oriented roads may continue to have snow blown over them, especially in open areas.

Use caution when travelling tonight due to the additional falling snow and blowing/drifting snow. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect through the night as an additional 1-2″ of powdery snow accumulation is possible, amid the blowing snow as well. With the incoming cold, travel could become hazardous to dangerous tonight.

Blowing and drifting snow the main concern this evening, followed by dangerous wind chills already entering the region. Minimum wind chills may reach as low as -25° to -35° at times, which could induce frostbite in as few as 10 to 15 minutes.

With the dangerous wind chills, a WIND CHILL WARNING for the majority of the Stateline, including Winnebago and Boone Counties, along with areas to the South and West. The remainder of the Stateline North and East will be under a WIND CHILL ADVISORY. Regardless of which wind chill alert you are under, dangerously cold wind chills are likely tonight.

Air temperatures will also reach their lowest point this season, falling to the single digits below zero overnight. Wind chills may reach -25° to -35° as winds remain strong from the West. At 8PM, Rockford’s temperature was at 4° with a wind chill of -17°. Unfortunately, that is the warmest it will be until Wednesday.

High temperatures Sunday will only reach near 0°, and some spots may stay below zero throughout the entire day. Winds will remain strong from the West, leading to wind chills staying around 20° below zero throughout the afternoon before cooling again during the night.

After tonight, portions of NW Illinois remain under the wind chill warning through Tuesday, while others relax to a wind chill advisory. Wind chills could remain at dangerous levels through Tuesday night before improvements come Wednesday.

High temperatures will settle near or just below zero for the next few days, while overnight lows will be well below zero most nights. Moderation of temperatures is on the way Wednesday and Thursday, but that comes with additional snow chances. Temperatures look to remain well below average through the end of next week.