Bitterly Cold Arctic Air & Strong Winds Move in Behind Thursday’s Arctic Front

Winter remains in full force as we approach Super Bowl weekend. Following another round of accumulating snow, winds behind a strong arctic front will set the stage for poor traveling conditions, as well as the insertion of the coldest air of the season thus far.

If you can, consider altering your travel plans for this evening. If not, allow for some extra time. The fresh snow from this afternoon, along with increasing winds, will make traveling very difficult by this evening. Winds are expected to shift from the southeast to the west-northwest, and could gust up to 35-45 mph. This will likely result in blowing/drifting snow and reduced visibilities. Model guidance continues to show the strongest winds arriving between 6PM this evening and 3AM Friday morning. Near white-out conditions are not out of the question. Snow showers this evening are expected to taper off to flurries overnight, lasting into Friday morning.

As for the morning commute on Friday, you’ll also want to give yourself extra time. Although winds won’t be as strong, the same hazards apply. In addition to the blowing and drifting snow, there will be the potential for slick spots. Following Thursday evening’s arctic front, temperatures are expected to plummet from the low 30s, down into the 20s and then into the low teens just before sunrise Friday morning. This will likely result in a flash freeze, with any moisture displaced on the roadways freezing over. Road conditions should improve into mid-day, leading to a less-stressful and easier drive home Friday evening.

Cold air will continue to rush into the region throughout Friday and over the upcoming weekend. If you recall, the last time the Stateline encountered a strong shot of bitterly cold Arctic air was back in January of 2019, where temperatures fell near -30°. Don’t be alarmed. We’re not going to get that cold over Super Bowl weekend, but it’s going to be best if you exercise caution and limit your time outdoors. The core of this incoming arctic blast looks to move in during the Sunday-Monday time-frame, in which wind chills are likely to drop down to -20° to -25°. Yikes. Not my cup of tea if you ask me. If you have to be outside during this extreme cold, dress appropriately. You’ll need to make sure to cover as much exposed skin as possible, as frostbite could occur within 30 minutes. The same goes for your pets. Limit their time outdoors by keeping their walks short. As a friendly reminder, pets are family to!