Bitterly Cold End to the Work Week, Warm Days to Follow

It’s been quite a common theme during the month of February where we get those short-lived cold stints, followed by much warmer days. That is the case as we enter the second half of the work week. Colder air wrapping around the departing winter storm that now has it’s eyes set for New England will drop our high temperatures about 10°-15° below average right before we get another taste of spring.

If you think about it, half of the lower 48 this morning is still being influenced by the strong low that is hovering over New England. Many out east are waking up to moderate to heavy snow, while we are waking up to yet another cold start. Winds out of the northwest and west overnight continued to advect or filter in a cold Canadian air mass into the region. Temps to start are falling into the 20s, wind chills are registering even lower in the single digits. Don’t forget to layer up before heading off to school or work. In fact, wind chills will struggle to make it out of the teens this afternoon, despite highs climbing into the 30s. So, it’s important that you stay bundled up if you have to be out for a prolonged period of time.

Our Thursday features a mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance for a passing flurry or two. The best chance to see snowflakes will be more towards sunrise tomorrow morning as a weak clipper system swings to the southwest of the area. Little to no accumulations are expected, but something that might slow you down during the early commute tomorrow. The rest of our Friday will remain fairly dry thanks to an area of high pressure to our northwest. Cloud cover during the morning will give way to some afternoon sunshine. Highs will once again end up about 10° below average, climbing into the upper 20s.

As the trend goes, this short lived cold stint will be followed a by a taste of Spring just in time for the first day of meteorological spring (March 1st). The jet stream will begin to lift northward starting Saturday, which will allow a surge of very warm air to filter into the Stateline area. Highs will go from the low 30s on Saturday, to close to 50° by Sunday afternoon. At the surface, a system will slide a warm front through the Stateline by Sunday afternoon, switching our winds to the southwest and allowing the warmth to commence. This system will also bring a slight chance for some patchy drizzle/light rain late Sunday night into Monday. Overall, the 40s will continue into the middle of next week!

